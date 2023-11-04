Vicious attack on elderly couple shocks Mathura; wife succumbs to injuries

AGRA An elderly woman lost her life while her husband suffered critical injuries during an attack on their residence by unidentified assailants in Mathura in the wee hours of Saturday. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mathura, Shailesh Pandey, promptly arrived at the scene, which is situated in a posh locality within the jurisdiction of the Highway Police Station in Mathura.

The crime took place in the Guru Kripa Colony of Mathura, around 2 am on Saturday while the elderly couple was alone in their home. It appears that the assailants struck the couple on their heads with a hard, blunt object. Authorities from the Highway police station rushed to the location, and both victims were swiftly transported to the hospital for medical attention.

SSP Mathura, Shailesh Pandey, addressed the media following his visit to the scene, stating, “The injured woman succumbed to her injuries, while her husband is currently undergoing treatment. The couple was alone in their home last night when the attack took place. We have formed six investigative teams to expedite the resolution of this case, and we are hopeful of apprehending the culprits soon.”

He further added, “The investigation will be a collaborative effort, involving police personnel from four police stations in Mathura, with active participation from the surveillance team. At this stage, no specific motive for the crime can be ascertained. The conclusions will rely on the findings from the post-mortem report, the medico-legal report, and information provided by the family members.”

The deceased woman has been identified as Kalpana Agarwal, aged 55, while her injured husband is Krishna Agarwal, aged 60, a prominent businessman in Mathura. The couple’s son and daughter-in-law were away in Varanasi when this incident took place.

