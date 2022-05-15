Victory Day commemoration: 10-yr-old cycles through 8 states in homage to Netaji

Meerut member of parliament Rajendra Aggarwal and other guests were present in Meerut on Saturday to receive 10-year-old Aarav Bhardwaj who has been on a month-long cycle expedition.

Aarav, a Class 6 student in a Delhi school has undertaken a marathon bicycle Yatra covering a distance of approximately 2600 km, passing through eight states.

It was flagged off by N Biren Singh, chief minister of Manipur, from INA War Memorial, Moirang, District Bishnupur, on April 14 and will reach New Delhi on May 15 to pay homage to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and all martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the Independence of the motherland.

Young Aarav, inspired by the ideals of Netaji and stories of freedom struggle, has chosen an ideal occasion and a befitting way to pay respects to Netaji and offer tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the nation.

April 14 holds special significance in India’s freedom struggle. On this day in 1944, Indian National Army (INA) led by Subhash Chandra Bose defeated the British Army at Moirang in Manipur and unfurled the Indian tri-colour at Moirang. This day, called ‘victory day’, is remembered as a golden letter day in our freedom movement.

Aarav arrived in Meerut on Friday evening, passing through Manipur, Nagaland and Assam, West Bengal, Bihar and part of UP. He will conclude his expedition at the war memorial in Delhi on May 15 after visiting Baghpat and Sonepat in Haryana.

Dr Anil Naushran, who is a passionate cyclist, welcomed Arav along with his team and cycled with him for a few kilometres to extend support to the expedition.