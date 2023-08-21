Villagers thrash three thieves in Sitapur, one dies

LUCKNOW A violent incident unfolded in Sitapur district during the early hours of Monday morning, resulting in the death of one of three thieves who were brutally assaulted after breaking into the residence of the gram pradhan.

The deceased individual has been identified as Bhondu, aged 40, who succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at the district hospital. The remaining two thieves have been identified as Ankit and Ashish, both of whom sustained serious injuries.

A video purportedly showing villagers wielding logs of wood and attacking the trio of thieves has gone viral across social media platforms. According to Sitapur’s Superintendent of Police, Chakresh Mishra, the incident occurred when the three thieves forcibly entered the home of the village’s gram pradhan, Akhilesh Kumar, in the village of Laukiya. This incident transpired under the jurisdiction of the Rampur Mathura police station.

The residents of the house got alert and promptly informed fellow villagers about the unauthorised entry. Anticipating trouble, all three thieves fled the premises and sought refuge in a nearby sugarcane field. Nonetheless, the villagers swiftly blocked all potential escape routes and apprehended the trio within the sugarcane field.

Subsequently, the villagers subjected them to a brutal physical assault. Following the attack, the villagers transported the three injured thieves to a nearby community health centre (CHC) for medical attention.

Medical staff at the CHC decided to transfer the severely injured Bhondu to the district hospital situated in Sitapur. Regrettably, Bhondu’s condition deteriorated, and he lost his life while undergoing medical treatment. SP Mishra said, “An FIR has been registered under section 459 of the IPC based on the gram pradhan’s complaint. Additionally, an FIR will be filed against the villagers for the violent assault on the three thieves.”

It is noteworthy that in a similar incident within Sitapur district, a couple lost their lives due to a violent confrontation with neighbours. This occurred after the couple’s son had eloped with a girl from the family of the aggrieved party.

