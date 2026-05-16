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Voters in Delhi can submit SIR enumeration forms online

Delhi voters can now submit enumeration forms online during the Special Intensive Revision starting June 30, with door-to-door verification by officials.

Published on: May 16, 2026 04:08 am IST
By Saloni Bhatia
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New Delhi: Voters in Delhi will have an option to submit their enumeration forms online during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, for which door-to-door verification by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will begin from June 30, an official said on Friday.

The draft electoral roll will be published on August 5, and the final roll on October 7, after the disposal of claims and objections. (HT)

To facilitate verification, the voter list from Delhi’s last SIR conducted in 2002 has been uploaded on the CEO Delhi website, the official said.

Voters who shifted to Delhi after 2002 can search their names on the portal. “In such cases where the name of present electors does not appear in the voter list of 2002 but the name of their parents appears, they have to provide details of their parents/relatives in the enumeration form,” the official said.

Representatives from the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said the objective of the SIR is to ensure that “no eligible citizen is left out while no ineligible person is included in the electoral roll”. The exercise will cover all citizens aged 18 years and above as of the qualifying date, October 1, they added.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saloni Bhatia

Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.

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