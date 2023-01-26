Weaver and musician from Nagaland among Padma Shri recipients this year

Weaver (loin loom) Neihunuo Sorhie and musician Moa Subong from Nagaland have been conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award, this year for their contributions in the field of Arts. They were named among the 106 Padma awardees announced by the Union ministry of home affairs on the eve of Republic Day.

Sorhie is a well-known personality in the indigenous handicraft space for her original art motifs and meticulous details and patterns in traditional weaves. She is a two-time recipient of National Handloom Award, in 2007 and 2022, for her art works (handicraft). She lives in Kohima with her six nieces and nephews, and has mentored and trained over 300 young Naga women in the art form.

She also represented India in France last year at the Le BHV Marais in Paris.

Musician Subong is an eminent folk fusion artist who leads the popular Naga band ‘Abiogenesis’ along with his wife Arenla. He invented the Naga bamboo wind musical instrument called ‘Bamhum’, and also created a new music genre called ‘Howey’ and another instrument called the ‘Tikzik’.

A father of three who resides in Dimapur, Subong is a recipient of both national and state (Governor) awards for his innovative indigenous music.