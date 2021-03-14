Wheat needs irrigation, give farmers 8-hour supply: Agri dept to PSPCL

Chandigarh In the wake of rising temperature, which is not conducive for wheat crop, which is at a maturing stage, the state agriculture department has asked the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to give eight-hour mandatory power supply to agriculture tubewells till March 31. This will ensure that additional irrigation can be given to the crop. There are 14 lakh agriculture tubewells in state and eight-hour power supply is given by rotation to one-third of the total tubewells.

State’s agriculture director Sukhdev Singh Sidhu told HT that the sudden rise in day temperatures over the past 10 days – 3-4°C more than what is conducive for the crop is a cause of worry. “This would lead to early maturing and fall in yield by at least 3 to 5%,” he said, adding, “A maximum day temperature of 26°C is acceptable. Any further increase will damage the crop. We are having day temperatures touching 28-30°C. Last week, the temperature touched 33°C.

Sidhu added that night temperature should ideally be 16°C and was still within permissible limits. “Last few days have been cloudy, which was a respite,” he added.

This rabi season, wheat was sown over 35.1 lakh hectare and the state food and civil supplies department is making arrangement for procurement of 135 lakh tonne from April 1, when mandis and procurement centres will start accepting the crop for purchase.

Sidhu said December-sown wheat (particularly after cotton crop in the districts of Malwa belt) is under risk because it is at a maturing stage. “We have advised farmers to give timely irrigation, so that the crop doesn’t dry up early,” he said, apprehending that incase the temperature continues to rise and farmers are unable to give irrigation, the crop will mature early and arrivals will be preponed.

Sidhu claimed that the state government is organising village level camps to spread awareness among farmers on the need for timely irrigation to protect their yield.