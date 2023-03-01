‘Will launch probe to find if houses made under PM Awas Yojana are occupied by tenants’

LUCKNOW Cabinet minister Dharampal Singh on Wednesday announced that the state government will launch a probe to find out if houses that have been built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana -- the Centre-run scheme to provide affordable housing to the needy -- are being occupied by tenants. If so, the house will be vacated for eligible beneficiaries, he added.

Dharampal Singh said that the U.P. government has struck off the names of ineligible beneficiaries. (Twitter)

The minister was responding to a question posed by SP MLA Mohammad Fahim Irfan, who had asked the government to clarify the eligibility for the allotment of a house under the PM Awas Yojana. To this, Dharampal Singh said that the state has set six eligibility parameters.

The minister added that the U.P. government has struck off the names of ineligible beneficiaries and those who have migrated from the state. Hearing the matter, assembly speaker Satish Mahana also said that the state government should set up a probe to find out how many beneficiaries of the scheme have given their homes to tenants for rental income.