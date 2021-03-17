Will unravel ‘mystery’ over Jaya death: Stalin

Salem

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Thursday took on Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami on his home turf in Salem over the mystery surrounding former AIADMK chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s death.

Responding to Palaniswami’s charge that Stalin and his father late M Karunanidhi were responsible for Jayalalithaa’s death, the opposition leader said that he was ready to face the justice Arumugamsamy Commission that is investigating the reasons behind her death.

“Now that we have mentioned in our manifesto that we will speed up the enquiry into Jayalalithaa’s death, Palaniswami is panicking and blabbering things like we are responsible for her death,” said Stalin, while campaigning for the DMK’s candidates in Salem— R Rajendran from Salem North, C Tamilselvan from the reserved constituency of Yercaud, and Dr Tarun from Veerapandi.

Stalin, on several occasions during his campaign, said that if voted to power, the party will conduct a probe into the ‘mystery’ since several questions were raised over Jayalalithaa’s death. It was eventually brought into the DMK’s manifesto for the April 6 elections.

The former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) supremo died after a long hospitalisation in 2016. “When MG Ramachandran (MGR) died in hospital, the then health minister announced his death but no party leader kept public informed about Jayalalithaa’s health and death,” said Stalin, holding the AIADMK leadership responsible for her death.

In 2017, the ruling AIADMK formed a one-man commission led by retired justice Arumughaswamy as part of a truce with O Panneerselvam, who led a breakaway faction in the aftermath of the AIADMK supremo’s death.

The term of justice Arumughaswamy commission has so far been extended nine times after examining more than 100 witnesses. “It was OPS’ demand to probe but he has not appeared before the commission after several summons,” said Stalin. “EPS is blaming us because he wants to cause a distraction. If that’s what they think why hasn’t the commission summoned me? I’m ready to face them.”

AIADMK released its manifesto a day after DMK did, and Palaniswami said that it was “Stalin and Karunanidhi who are responsible for Jayalalithaa’s death as they caused her stress by filing corruption cases (disproportionate assets case) against her.”

Actor- politician Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam also stated in its resolutions that “people have a right to know about the truth that happened,” referring to Jayalalithaa’s death and on the murder of her security personnel in April 2017 in her summer retreat bungalow in Kodanad. Haasan also campaigned in Salem Tuesday.

Stalin started his campaign in Salem by going on an unplanned walk in a market in the city centre of Shevapet. He interacted with the trader community such as Marwadis and Chettiars constituted in the locality. Later, he addressed a public rally from a campaign van on a local ground where at least 5,000 party supporters were gathered.

Meanwhile, Palaniswami attacked the DMK-Congress combine at the Aranthangi constituency of Pudukottai where he criticised the manifesto of more than 500-promises saying that a party should only give that can be implemented. The CM also recalled that promise of Karunanidhi to give two acre land to people, which he said, was never implemented and so would happen with DMK’s manifesto.