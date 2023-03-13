With rain forecast, Goa hopes for respite from wildfires, heat

Goa will expect respite from the forest fires, with the state Meteorological Department predicting rain for five days beginning Tuesday, officials said.

Eight uncontrolled wildfires remained active in the forests of Goa on Monday (File Photo)

“Conditions are favourable for light rain/thundershowers at isolated places over both districts of Goa from 14th March for five days,” according to the weather forecast department.

“Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and winds of speed around 30-40 kmph are very likely at isolated places over North Goa & South Goa districts on 14th and 15th March,” the department said in its forecast on Monday.

Goa, much like the rest of the country, has been witnessing above-average temperatures since February with the maximum temperature ranging between 5 to 7°C above normal for this time of the year.

Eight uncontrolled wildfires remained active in the forests of Goa on Monday, even after almost 10 days since the forest first began on March 5 on the slopes of the Western Ghats in Goa’s wildlife sanctuaries.

Described as the worst forest fires, Goa is fighting multiple wildfires currently active within the wildlife sanctuaries of the state– that cover the hill ranges of the Western Ghats.

At least 48 fires have been reported since March 5 in government forests, private land, common land and private forests, according to the state forest department. Till Friday, there were 11 active wildfires, and 512 officials were working to put them out.

The opposition on Monday called for an inquiry into the fires claiming that the fires were lit deliberately, claiming “the real estate mafia is eyeing on the pristine Goa land in hinterland areas as well as coastal areas,” Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemão said in a letter to chief minister Pramod Sawant.

“The reports of fires in every taluka over the last weekend give scope to suspect foul play. The anti-environment and real estate mafia are eyeing prime Goan cultivable lands to convert them into concrete jungles. This needs to be probed thoroughly,” Alemão said.

He added that although the fire incidents in hill areas are attributed to rising temperatures, the possibility of a systematic game plan to destroy the forests, wildlife, flora and fauna, bio-diversity and identity and the existence of Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary “cannot be ruled out.”

Meanwhile, the Goa government has also ordered a probe into the wildfires after earlier this week Goa forest minister Vishwajit Rane said, “This is a man-lit fire. There seems to be no other explanation.”

On Monday, Rane praised the efforts of the firefighters and other teams trying to control and douse the fire and said that more than 480 personnel and volunteers are fighting to put out the wildfires.

“Today alone two new fires were put out as soon as they were detected. The severity of all eight fires has decreased. Thanks to the ground team’s efforts supplemented by aerial support,” Rane said.