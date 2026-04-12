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Woman alleges sexual harassment en route to hospital after accident in Kerala

Woman alleges sexual harassment en route to hospital after accident in Kerala

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 12:10 pm IST
PTI |
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Alappuzha , A case has been registered after a woman who was injured in an accident was allegedly sexually harassed by a man while being taken to a hospital at Kayamkulam here, police said on Sunday.

Woman alleges sexual harassment en route to hospital after accident in Kerala

The case was registered against Sinil Sabad, a trader in Kayamkulam, following a complaint lodged by the 25-year-old woman who, along with her family, met with an accident at KPAC Junction in the early hours of April 4.

According to police, the accident occurred around 12.45 am when the vehicle in which the victim and her family were travelling hit a median while returning from a pilgrimage.

Police said that Sabad, along with others who gathered at the spot, helped shift the injured family members to a hospital.

The complainant has alleged that the accused made sexual advances and inappropriately touched her while she was being taken to the hospital, police said.

After reaching a private hospital, the woman informed doctors about the incident, who in turn alerted the police.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Woman alleges sexual harassment en route to hospital after accident in Kerala
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Woman alleges sexual harassment en route to hospital after accident in Kerala
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