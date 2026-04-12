Alappuzha , A case has been registered after a woman who was injured in an accident was allegedly sexually harassed by a man while being taken to a hospital at Kayamkulam here, police said on Sunday.

Woman alleges sexual harassment en route to hospital after accident in Kerala

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The case was registered against Sinil Sabad, a trader in Kayamkulam, following a complaint lodged by the 25-year-old woman who, along with her family, met with an accident at KPAC Junction in the early hours of April 4.

According to police, the accident occurred around 12.45 am when the vehicle in which the victim and her family were travelling hit a median while returning from a pilgrimage.

Police said that Sabad, along with others who gathered at the spot, helped shift the injured family members to a hospital.

The complainant has alleged that the accused made sexual advances and inappropriately touched her while she was being taken to the hospital, police said.

After reaching a private hospital, the woman informed doctors about the incident, who in turn alerted the police.

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{{^usCountry}} A case was subsequently registered, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case was subsequently registered, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The victim has now alleged lapses in the investigation, claiming that police did not record her detailed statement and that no medical examination has been conducted so far. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The victim has now alleged lapses in the investigation, claiming that police did not record her detailed statement and that no medical examination has been conducted so far. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She also told the media on Sunday that the accused was questioned and later released. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also told the media on Sunday that the accused was questioned and later released. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} An officer at the Kayamkulam police station said the investigation is ongoing and that statements of witnesses are being recorded before proceeding with the arrest of the accused. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An officer at the Kayamkulam police station said the investigation is ongoing and that statements of witnesses are being recorded before proceeding with the arrest of the accused. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar has sought a detailed report from the Alappuzha District Police chief after learning about the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar has sought a detailed report from the Alappuzha District Police chief after learning about the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police sources said an internal probe has also been initiated to examine whether there were any lapses in the investigation, and a detailed report will be submitted to the State Police Chief within two days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police sources said an internal probe has also been initiated to examine whether there were any lapses in the investigation, and a detailed report will be submitted to the State Police Chief within two days. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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