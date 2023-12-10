Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Woman cheated of over 3L in online part-time job scam

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 10, 2023 09:27 PM IST

After linking her bank account, money was siphoned from her account, leading her to file a complaint.

LUCKNOW A woman lost over 3.37 lakh in the name of an online job. Khusboo Pal of Model House applied for part-time work and received an offer from a man introducing himself as Niwas Paskar.

Initially tasked with liking videos/posts, she was later added to a Telegram group by Paskar. (HT Photo)

Initially tasked with liking videos/posts, she was later added to a Telegram group by Paskar. Subsequently, she joined a WhatsApp group run by the accused, who asked her to sign up on a fake trading site. After linking her bank account, money was siphoned from her account, leading her to file a complaint.

SHO Aminabad, Sunil Kumar Azad, said that the police are investigating, and an FIR has been registered.

