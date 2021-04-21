Home / Cities / Others / Woman dies, 7 cops hurt as villagers clash with raiding police team
others

Woman dies, 7 cops hurt as villagers clash with raiding police team

BETTIAH An 80-year-old woman died and seven policemen were injured on Wednesday morning when a police team raiding the house of a suspected liquor smuggler in East Champaran allegedly came under attack
By Sandeep Bhaskar
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 10:15 PM IST
HT Image

BETTIAH

An 80-year-old woman died and seven policemen were injured on Wednesday morning when a police team raiding the house of a suspected liquor smuggler in East Champaran allegedly came under attack.

The incident happened at Naiyaka Tola village.

According to Achhelal Yadav, son of the deceased woman Sushila Devi, she died after the police personnel hit her.

“My mother slumped on the ground and died immediately. The policemen escaped, leaving behind their vehicles,” Yadav said.

However, Nitin Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Kotwa police station, refuted the allegations. He said the police team, which was raiding the house of Acchelal Yadav following inputs about liquor trade, came under attack from the villagers when it stumbled upon liquor manufacturing machines.

“Caught unawares, a woman began writhing in pain, holding her chest. She had probably suffered a heart attack. In the meantime, Acchelal raised alarm and a group of villagers attacked and snatched arms from one of the policemen. In all, seven policemen, including two sub-inspectors, were injured in the attack,” said Kumar, who himself sustained injuries on his arms.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Lesson learnt after oxygen tragedy, Gorakhpur now supplies it to 25 districts

Rush of bodies; gravediggers work overtime, charge dear

Kanpur gasps for oxygen but brass says all is well!

Two temple priests beheaded in Madhubani

Sources quoting eye-witnesses said the village resembled a battle ground as locals went after the police team, pelting stones at them. “The INSAS rifle snatched from a policeman was returned after pressure was brought upon by the village headman,” said a village resident.

Arun Kumar Gupta, subdivisional police officer (SDPO), said, “The reason behind the woman’s death could only be known after autopsy.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP