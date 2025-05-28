MUMBAI: A 23-year-old woman died by suicide on Monday after she was found dead in a 22-storey building in Vikhroli East where she resided. Woman dies by suicide in Vikhroli

According to the police, the deceased was a commerce graduate and stayed with her parents and elder brother. The police said that she was suffering from schizophrenia and was undergoing treatment.

The police said that the incident occurred around 8pm when she was found dead in the building she resided.

“We didn’t find any suicide note but there is no suspicion as per the preliminary investigation. The act was captured in the CCTV footage where she was seen jumping from the terrace” said a police officer and added that an accidental death report (ADR) has been registered and that the investigation will continue.