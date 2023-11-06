Woman found injured with cut throat 12 km from home; friend under lens

LUCKNOW A 35-year-old woman, missing since Sunday, was discovered on Monday. She was found severely injured with her throat slashed about 12 km from her Para residence near a Mohanlalganj brick kiln.

Was given sedative by my friend, victim told cops (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DCP West Rahul Raj said an attempted murder case (IPC 307) has been lodged in the case following a complaint from the victim’s father. The woman, accompanied by her friend Asma, had disappeared. She told police she was given a sedative-laced drink by Asma, causing her to lose consciousness. She couldn’t recall the assault or her journey to Mohanlalganj.

CCTV footage is under review to reconstruct the events. Initial reports suggest the women had driven an SUV to inspect a Mohanlalganj plot. The victim, married for 15 years with two children, lived with her parents in Para due to marital discord. She runs a tea shop.

The woman left home on Sunday but didn’t return. She later answered a call, stating she was at Buddheshwar, before her phone went off. Her parents reported her missing to the police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday, brick kiln workers heard faint sounds from a dugout. They discovered the injured woman, covered in blood, moving toward a bonfire after a night outdoors. Subsequently, the village head informed Mohanlalganj police, who admitted her to SGPGI’s Trauma II.

The victim’s statement revealed she was with Asma, and was sedated in an SUV. According to police, the victim is having trouble speaking, and doctors have advised against questioning until recovery.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON