Woman found murdered at vacant plot near Ludhiana’s Dhandhari Bridge

An unidentified woman, who appeared to be in her 30s, was found murdered at a vacant plot near Dhandhari Bridge on Sunday morning.

Police said a muffler was wrapped around the victim’s neck, which indicated she was strangled to death.

No identification document was found near the body, which was first discovered by a passer-by around 10am, following which the police were informed.

Besides the muffler, police found two toothbrushes, bindis, a pair of men’s shorts and rice in a polythene bag near the body.

No sign of struggle

“The woman was wearing a brand new sari and sporting sindoor. There was no sign of struggle, pointing at the involvement of her husband or lover in the murder,” said sub-inspector Balwinder Singh, station house officer (SHO), Sahnewal police station.

He said either the victim had eloped with her lover, who murdered her after things went awry, or her husband brought her out on the pretext of moving into a new accommodation and killed her following a conspiracy.

“The victim doesn’t appear to have been sexually assaulted. The body has been sent to the civil hospital for autopsy for more clarity. A forensic team has also collected evidence from the spot. Police have made announcements in surrounding areas to identify the deceased,” the SHO said.

According to police, the vacant plot belongs to a Delhi resident, who has erected a compound wall and a gate. But, pedestrians have broken down a part of the wall for illegal passage.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified accused.