Woman held for implicating men in false rape cases in Gurugram

A 24-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly honey trapping and implicating several men in false rape cases and asking them to pay lakhs of rupees to withdraw the cases, said police.

According to police, the suspect was calling a victim again and again and was pressurising him to get married or settle the matter after paying her in lakhs.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that the suspect has registered eight rape and molestation cases at different police stations. “We received a complaint against the suspect on December 23 at New Colony police station from a family who lives in Karnal. The mother of the victim alleged that her son took a house on rent in Gurugram and came in contact with the suspect who met him a couple of times. She started pressurising him to get married but when he refused, she threatened to implicate him in a fake rape case,” he said.

Sangwan said the suspect lives with her mother in Gurugram and she called the family from Karnal to Leisure Valley Park for settlement and called a man also to settle the matter. “Despite their meeting, the matter was not solved. So the woman filed a rape case on October 24 at DLF Phase 3 police station,” he said.

Fearing arrest, the victim’s family fled to Karnal but the woman kept calling and demanding money and her calls were recorded, police said.

On October 26, the Haryana State Commission for Women had written a letter to the state’s director general of police (DGP) demanding a probe into the matter by a special investigation team, alleging that the cases lodged by the suspect are “false”.

Of the seven rape cases the suspect has filed, three have been closed, including one in which she changed her statement, said police.

Sangwan said the woman has confessed to the crime and has revealed names of her associates. During questioning, the suspect revealed that she filed rape cases at Rajendra Park, Sadar, City, Cyber Crime, Sector 5, New Colony and Sector 10 police stations, police said.

Police have recovered a mobile phone from the suspect and it will be scanned by cyber crime police team to check who all were duped by her, Sangwan said.