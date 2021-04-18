Home / Cities / Others / Woman injured as CRPF men fire at private vehicle in Awantipora
Woman injured as CRPF men fire at private vehicle in Awantipora

The driver had not stopped the vehicle at two checkpoints, which had prompted the forces to fire on suspicion
When the driver still did not stop, the security forces fired upon the vehicle, which resulted in a tyre burst. (Representative image) (HT PHOTO)

A woman was injured when Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) personnel fired on a private vehicle in South Kashmir’s Awantipora area on Saturday after the driver did not stop at two checkpoints.

A police spokesperson said that a Wagon-R had been signaled to stop at Awantipora Chowk by a police party on Saturday afternoon. But the driver did not stop the vehicle and hit a police personnel deployed there. The vehicle was again signaled to stop at the Padgampora bridge but again, the driver sped away.

The suspicious behaviour led the CRPF men to fire a warning shot in the air. When the driver still did not stop, the security forces fired upon the vehicle, which resulted in a tyre burst.

A woman, who was travelling in the car, sustained bullet injuries in her right arm in the ensuing incident.

She has been identified as Jaisi Parvaiz Sheikh. “The woman was first taken to the sub district hospital, Awantipora, from where she was referred to the Bones and Joints Hospital, Srinagar, for further treatment. Her condition is stated to be stable,” said the police spokesperson.

The police personnel, Naser Ullah, who sustained injuries after being hit by the car at Awantipora Chowk, is also said to be stable.

The car driver, identified as Junaid Tariq Dar of Bedalpora, Handwara, has been arrested and his vehicle seized.

