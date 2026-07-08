Woman killed after being hit by bus in Varanasi

: A 35-year-old woman was killed after being run over by a speeding passenger bus near Roti Dhaba on the Suddhipur Bypass under the Shivpur police station area on Tuesday, police said. . Police said legal proceedings have been initiated and efforts are under way to trace the absconding driver. (For representation only)

The deceased was identified as Akanksha Srivastava, a resident of New Ashok Vihar Colony. Her husband, Rahul Kumar, works as a manager at a Union Bank of India branch. The family had been living in a rented house in the colony for the past five months.

According to police, Akanksha had walked to Atulanand School in Gilat Bazar to drop her seven-year-old daughter, as part of her daily routine. The accident took place while she was crossing the road on her way back home.

The bus was travelling from Gilat Bazar towards Babatpur when it hit her. She died on the spot, police said. After the accident, the driver abandoned the bus and fled the scene. Police impounded the bus and sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

The incident left residents of New Ashok Vihar Colony shocked and saddened. Police said legal proceedings have been initiated and efforts are under way to trace the absconding driver.