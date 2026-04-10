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Woman killed in midnight acid attack in Kushinagar, mother critical

Attack came hours before scheduled marriage meeting; police question two suspects over possible personal enmity angle

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 07:38 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow/gorakhpur
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A young woman who was to be seen by a prospective groom’s family on Friday morning, was killed in a midnight acid attack in Kushinagar district. Her mother remains critical, with police now probing whether the assault was driven by personal enmity or linked to her impending marriage.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

The victim, identified as Kajal Yadav, 23, died during treatment at BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur, while her mother, Leelawati, alias Kaushalya Devi, 58, is battling for life. The attack took place in Morwan Imlia village under Ramkola police station limits in the early hours of Friday.

According to police and family members, Kajal was sleeping with her mother in a first-floor room when unidentified assailants allegedly entered the house, reached the room through the roof or staircase, threw acid on the mother-daughter duo and bolted the door from outside before fleeing.

The family was awakened by screams and banging from inside the room.

Kajal’s father Prabhunath Yadav, 64, a recently retired employee, and other relatives rushed and broke open the locked door and found both women writhing in pain with severe burn injuries. They were first taken to a local community health centre and later referred to BRD Medical College, where Kajal was declared dead.

Forensic evidence has been collected from the house and the suspects are being questioned.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Woman killed in midnight acid attack in Kushinagar, mother critical
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Woman killed in midnight acid attack in Kushinagar, mother critical
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