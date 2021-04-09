Woman kills 1-month daughter by dumping in toilet pit

A 26-year-old woman brick kiln labourer has been arrested for killing her one-month-old child, the third daughter, by dumping her in a temporary toilet. Police said the incident happened at Kler village of Faridkot district on Friday and the accused, Saina, of Ajit Para in Banda district of Bihar, was upset at the birth of another girl in the family. She already had two daughters and a son.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Satwinder Singh Virk said Saina been also been booked for murder on husband Raju’s complaint. “Saina gave birth to third girl at the brick kiln last month, but she wanted a son. She already has two daughters and a two-year-old son The family had been working at the same brick kiln for five years and came to Punjab every year for this,” he said.

“Raju has said that she was not happy with the birth of third girl child and refused to take care of her. On Friday, about 4 am, she took the child to a temporary toilet and dumped her alive in the pit. When he enquired, she claimed she did not know, only to later confess her crime. When the child was pulled out of the toilet pit, she was found dead,” he added.

A case has been registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the IPC at Faridkot Sadar police station.