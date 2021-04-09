Home / Cities / Others / Woman kills 1-month daughter by dumping in toilet pit
others

Woman kills 1-month daughter by dumping in toilet pit

Police said the accused, Saina, has been booked and arrested for murder on husband Raju’s complaint.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 08:49 PM IST
The 26-year-old brick kiln labourers already has two daughters and a son. (HT file)

A 26-year-old woman brick kiln labourer has been arrested for killing her one-month-old child, the third daughter, by dumping her in a temporary toilet. Police said the incident happened at Kler village of Faridkot district on Friday and the accused, Saina, of Ajit Para in Banda district of Bihar, was upset at the birth of another girl in the family. She already had two daughters and a son.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Satwinder Singh Virk said Saina been also been booked for murder on husband Raju’s complaint. “Saina gave birth to third girl at the brick kiln last month, but she wanted a son. She already has two daughters and a two-year-old son The family had been working at the same brick kiln for five years and came to Punjab every year for this,” he said.

“Raju has said that she was not happy with the birth of third girl child and refused to take care of her. On Friday, about 4 am, she took the child to a temporary toilet and dumped her alive in the pit. When he enquired, she claimed she did not know, only to later confess her crime. When the child was pulled out of the toilet pit, she was found dead,” he added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UP CM urges people to make ‘Teeka Utsav’ a success

Cong poised for major changes in coming months

UP claims faster economic recovery

Uttar Pradesh to soon have women on MGNREGS job sites

A case has been registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the IPC at Faridkot Sadar police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
PM Modi
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP