Woman Maoist killed in encounter with security forces in Bastar; rifle recovered

ByRitesh Mishra
Jun 12, 2023 12:29 PM IST

A joint operation was launched by the District Reserve Guard and 132 battalion of the Border Security Force in Bastar’s Kanker district

A woman Maoist cadre was killed in an encounter with security forces in Bastar’s Kanker district, officials said on Monday.

Police said that the body of one uniformed unidentified female naxal cadre along with a .303 rifle was recovered from the spot. (Representative Image)

Police have recovered a rifle from the spot and a search operation is going on, they added.

Senior officials said that a joint operation was launched by the Kanker District Reserve Guard ( DRG) and 132 battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Amatola under Chottebetiya police station area.

Also Read | ‘40% of armed Maoists in Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra region are women’

At around 7am, there was an exchange of fire between Kanker DRG and Maoists near Binagunda jungle area.

“A dead body of one uniformed unidentified female naxal cadre along with a .303 rifle was recovered from the spot,” said a police officer .

Police are combing the jungle and more details are awaited , the officer said.

