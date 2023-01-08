Woman running drug racket arrested

Meja police on Sunday arrested a woman running a drug peddling racket and recovered smack from her possession. The woman was involved in running drug racket since long but was evading arrest.

SHO of Meja police station Gyaneshwar Mishra said acting on tip off, police team arrested Neelam Keshri, 52, from Pura Jagannath in Sirsa area. At least 6 grams of smack packed in small pouches was recovered from her possession. Neelam used to sell smack to youths in small quantities and was active in the racket for long. She is being questioned further to learn the names of other members of the gang.

Neelam has past criminal record and has cases of Excise Act and Gangster Act lodged against her in 2018 and 2021, SHO added.

Meanwhile, in another incident, Colonelganj police lodged another FIR in connection with a clash between lawyers and post office staff on Sunday. The clash took place on Saturday afternoon following which a case was registered against postal employees on complaint of a lawyer on Saturday evening.

However, on Sunday postmaster at Kachehri Post Office gave a complaint against a woman lawyer and hundreds of her aides following which a case has been registered for assault, loot and other sections of IPC, police said.

In her complaint on Sunday, the woman lawyer had claimed that she was assaulted and harassed at the post office. Her gold chain and cash ₹5000 of her husband was snatched by postal staff. The woman lawyer, her husband and other lawyers met senior police officials and demanded action against the accused.

Meanwhile, the post office staff also approached police with a video in which the woman lawyer could be seen slapping a staff at the post office. The staff alleged that lawyers harassed a woman staff and snatched her gold chain and also took away cash ₹10000.

SHO of Colonelganj police station Ram Mohan Rai said two FIRs have been registered on complaint of both groups. CCTV footages are being scanned and further investigations were on into the case, he added.