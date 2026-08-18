Woman sentenced to life for killing 13-yr-old over 3

A court in Kanpur Dehat has sentenced a woman convicted of murdering a 13-year-old boy to life imprisonment, 16 years after the incident took place.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

The additional district and sessions judge, court four, also imposed a fine of ₹11,000 on Mamta, wife of Bhairav Singh. She was sent to Mati jail in judicial custody after the sentence was pronounced on Tuesday.

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The incident took place on August 16, 2010, in Dharampur village under Akbarpur police station. According to the prosecution, Sandeep had gone to Mamta’s shop to buy biscuits. He bought biscuits worth ₹2 and paid ₹5, but Mamta allegedly did not return the remaining ₹3.

When Sandeep asked for his money, Mamta allegedly took him to her house, poured kerosene over him and set him on fire. Villagers, who heard his cries, rushed him to hospital and later took him to Kanpur for treatment. He died of his injuries during treatment.

Sandeep’s uncle, Kapoor Singh, initially lodged a case against Mamta for allegedly confining the boy and attempting to kill him. After his death, police converted the case into a murder charge and arrested Mamta. A charge sheet was subsequently filed.

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{{^usCountry}} After considering witness statements, the police investigation and arguments from both sides, the court convicted Mamta of murder and sentenced her to life. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After considering witness statements, the police investigation and arguments from both sides, the court convicted Mamta of murder and sentenced her to life. {{/usCountry}}