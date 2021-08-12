Woman trying to put flat on rent duped of 4.7 lakh by two men posing as Indian Army officials

PUNE A woman trying to put her flat on rent through a web portal was duped of ₹4.7 lakh by two men posing as Indian Army officials.

In response to the listing, one of the two men called her and showed interest in renting the property. They made her believe that they were ready to pay the rent and deposit in one go through UPI, according to the complainant.

While one of them identified himself has Randeep Singh, the other man identified himself as Zora Singh, according to police.

The men sent the complainant a QR code which, upon scanning, led to transfer of money from the woman’s account instead of transferring of the amount to her account. The men then told her that there was some issue in the system and gave her other numbers on which they asked her to transfer money under the false pretext that they would then transfer the money back to her.

However, when the money did not return to her account, she was convinced that she was cheated. A complaint was registered at the cybercrime cell after which a case was registered at Chinchwad police station.

The transactions happened on July 2 between 10:30am and 10pm, according to the police.

A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 419, 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chinchwad police station.