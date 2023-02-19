Women from different U.P. dists participate in ‘Jazba’ badminton tournament

LUCKNOW More than 100 women, including some over the age of 60 years, came to Lucknow from different parts of Uttar Pradesh to participate in the annual ‘Jazba’ badminton tournament on Sunday. This all-women’s tournament is held for those who share enthusiasm for the sport but couldn’t pursue it professionally.

The tournament, played at the city-based Babu Banarasi Badminton Academy, is the brainchild of Sudha Bajpayee, who is also the organising secretary. The registrations for the tournament, organised by Sahas Sports Trust Lucknow, started two hours prior to the matches, and the games began at 11:30 am.

While women played one-on-one against each other in the singles matches, their kin were allowed to join in for the mixed doubles. The categories were singles under 35, singles above 35, and mixed doubles, as well as another pro singles category for more experienced players. International wrestling coach Shikha Tripathi also took part in the tournament.

“In all, 104 players took part in categories of the competition. All these players play amateur badminton. Many women played in the court for the first time. These matches are held for women who are sports enthusiasts but could not take up the sport professionally,” said Anant Mishra, co-organiser of the tournament.

The chief guest at the event was the additional chief secretary of sports (UP) Navneet Sehgal, who inaugurated the event. He also indulged in a short match to kick off the proceedings with a few of the other special guests. In the backdrop of the recently-held Global Investors’ Summit, Sehgal was able to bring in investment worth ₹2,400 crore for the sports sector. He was presented with a memento of gratitude at this event. Along with Sehgal, Anandeshwar Pandey, general secretary of the U.P. Olympic Association, and Sudharma Singh, secretary of U.P. Badminton Association, among others also attended the event.