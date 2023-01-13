Women help desk at all police stations in Magh Mela

Besides aiding pilgrims and providing overall security, Magh Mela police are also keeping a strict eye on eve-teasers and miscreants in the mela area. Women cops in plain clothes are deployed to keep an eye on such elements, especially near bathing ghats where women pilgrims often take the dip. Moreover, in a bid for better redressal of complaints of women, help desks have also been established at all 13 police stations in the mela area.

It is worth mentioning that chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to take additional steps to ensure the security of women in the Mela area. The CM said that women arrive in large numbers for kalpwas and take the holy dip in Sangam waters. There should be no negligence in their security and the number of women cops should be increased to make them feel safer in the mela area, he said in a meeting with officials on Sunday.

Security of women in the mela will be ensured on a priority basis and special steps have been taken for their safety and disposal of their complaints, said SP Magh (security) Dr Rajiv Narayan Mishra.

He said that women help desks have been established at all police stations in Magh Mela where women cops are deployed. Women may now directly approach the help desk and may share their problems freely with women cops.

A patrol team of women cops has been constituted which will keep a strict eye on ghats. Anyone involved in eve teasing or harassment of women pilgrims will immediately be nabbed and strict action will be ensured against him. The team will comprise women cops in plain clothes.

Lady constables along with ‘mahila mitra’ volunteers will be on duty at changing rooms established near the ghats for the safety of women.

Moreover, a special police team in plain clothes has been formed. The team will be mobile in the mela area and will identify eve teasers and miscreants. Strict action will be taken against those nabbed for the offence.

SP Mela further said that still photography and videography at bathing ghats have been strictly prohibited.