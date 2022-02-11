Wood-carving industry: lending UP’s Saharanpur identity but looking for a saviour

Saharanpur is globally acclaimed for its wood-carving and is popularly referred to as the Wooden City. During his election campaign here, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav promised to create a Wood Carving Export Promotion Fund to provide financial support to the industry.

Yadav insisted that artisans and traders associated with the industry need better skills, infrastructure and modern machinery to compete in the global market, and assured that the government will support sending artisans and traders to global events and exhibitions for exposure and to develop business on the lines of global requirements.

Sabir Ali Khan is patron of Saharanpur Wood Carving Manufacturers Association and he said, “We appreciate announcements made by the former chief minister but its success and desired impacts depends on its implementation”.

Ali said that the industry is over 200 years old and it has acquired the status of a cottage industry. He claimed that approximately 7 lakh people are associated with it directly or indirectly, therefore, it has an impact on the district’s financial and economic affairs.

“If an industry remains robust then its impact can be seen on the markets. If artisans and labourers get money they spend it in the market,” explained Ali and said that the last two years of the pandemic have given a severe jolt to the industry, its artisans and traders.

He said that annual direct export of wood-carved items amounts to ₹400 to 500 crore and the city has no less than 100 export units. But, the industry has gone down during the pandemic and now is trying to come out of the crisis.

Congress party’s former MLA Surendra Kapil said that wood-carving has given an identity and recognition to the city but the industry needs support to compete in the global market.

A trader on conditions of anonymity said, “Local artisans are on par with any global artisan but the industry was perhaps overlooked because a majority of persons associated with it are Muslims”.

Ali said that when CM Yogi announced a university in the district, he had suggested opening a separate department in it for wood-carving and wood sculpture. “He liked the idea and promised to execute it,” said Ali.

A local journalist, Riyaz Hashmi believes that the industry is the lifeline of the district which provides livelihood to lakhs of people. The industry needs all the support for its growth and development and to compete in the global market, he said.

Ali said that Muslim artisans associated with it are “like uneducated engineers and we need to transform them into educated engineers by providing them opportunities to enhance their skills for a better future.”

