Yaad-e-Kalbe Mustafa Naqvi: Rare Urdu manuscripts, novels showcased at exhibition

LUCKNOW: The ‘Yaad-e-Kalbe Mustafa Naqvi’ seminar-cum-exhibition, showcasing rare Urdu manuscripts and novels of the late jurist and Urdu scholar Syed Kalbe Mustafa, took place at Vishal Khand-2, Gomti Nagar, on Sunday. Ammar Rizvi presided over the program, and Prof. Reshma Parveen conducted the event.

The evening was adorned with anecdotes about Kalbe Mustafa and his equally illustrious elder brothers, Syed Kalbe Abbas, and the renowned Urdu poet Mani Jaisi. Eminent Urdu scholars, including Prof. Mujavir Hussain, Dr. Anis Ashfaq, Dr. Anis Ansari, Prof. Sabra Habib, and Parveen Talha, were among the dignitaries who participated in the seminar.

This information was provided in a press release by the chief organiser of the function, Syed Kalbe Salman Naqvi. In the last few years, he worked tirelessly, day and night, to compile the works of his late father, who passed away in 1965.

The late author’s works, such as the Urdu translation of Malik Mohammed Zjaisi’s magnum opus “Padmavat” and a collection of short stories, were highlighted during the event.

The family continues to contribute to contemporary themes and oration, with noted authors like Saiyed Anwer Abbas and Zakir Syed Naiyyer Abbas Naqvi (nephews), daughters Dr. Zareen Abbas, Yasmeen Mustafa, and noted journalist and Development Consultant Kulsum Talha present to share anecdotes about the sibling revelry enjoyed by the two.