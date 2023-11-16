Yam Dwitiya: A day when Yamraj is the go to god for every sister

Despite the low temperature in the wee hours on Wednesday, there was no dampening of spirits for brothers and sisters who came along and took a holy dip in river Yamuna. While the day was celebrated as ‘Bhai-dooj’ in other parts of nation, it was occasion of ‘Yam Dwitiya’ in Mathura.

Devotees bathing in the Yamuna at Vishram Ghat in Mathura on occasion of Yam Dwitiya on Wednesday . (HT photo)

“It is a unique celebration of Braj and the most sought-after destination is Vishram Ghat on banks of river Yamuna. Vishram Ghat is special as it houses the temple of Yamraj – the God of death. Yamraj and Yamuna were siblings and children of Surya, the light source for the globe,” said Gopeshwar Chaturvedi, a veteran, residing in Mathura.

The stairs of Vishram Ghat remained crowded throughout the day. Brothers and sisters reached the ghat took a dip in river Yamuna before offering prayers at the temple of Yamuna and Yamraj.

“This is the only temple of Yamraj – the god of death. The brothers offer prayer along with their sisters and in return they get ‘mukti’ (release) from ‘phans’ (curse) of untimely death, a blessing sought by sister Yamuna from her brother Yamraj, for brothers taking dip in river with their sisters on this day of ‘Yam Dwitiya,” said Gopeshwar Chaturvedi, a 71-year-old renowned environmentalist and patron of ‘Shri Mathur Chaturved Parishad’ who had been witnessing the ritual since long and find no love lost for this tradition.

Visitors from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan were present here to do the rituals.

“It is believed that tradition begun when on Bhai Dooj, Yamraj visited Yamuna and she offered him the best of delicacies. Pleased with it, Yamraj asked Yamuna to make a wish.” said Mohan Swaroop Bhatia, a veteran of Braj literature and Padma Shri awardee.

Bhatia said, “They take a dip in Yamuna and then move to the temple of ‘Yamunaji-Dharamraj’ on Vishram Ghat, which is believed to be a rare temple dedicated to the God of Death. The sisters pray to Yamraj for releasing their brothers from the tentacles of death and pardon him for his wrong-doings so that he enjoys both a long life as well as a good afterlife. The ritual of bathing begins early after ‘Yamuna Aarti’ at 3 am. Devotees reach a day in advance to attend the aarti.”

