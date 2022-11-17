Yavatmal village bans use of mobile phones for children

A village in Yavatmal district in west Vidarbha region of Maharashtra banned the use of mobile phones for those below 18.

The decision was taken in the Bansi village gram sabha under Pusad tehsil as children have become addicted to watching games and surfing websites not fit for their viewing.

Gajanan Tale, the sarpanch of the Bansi gram panchayat, said all parents have been asked to make their children follow the ban strictly.

Tale claimed that a formal resolution to ban mobile phones for children under 18 years of age was unanimously approved.

According to the sarpanch, the village school children are addicted to mobile phones.

“We know that there will be difficulties in implementation. But we will remove these problems through counselling. Penalties will have to be levied on them for violation of the decision. But the villagers have unanimously supported this decision,” he further claimed.

“Initially, we will counsel them and if we fail to reach our goal, we will impose a penalty,” Tale said and added that the exact amount of penalty is yet to be fixed.

