YEIDA offers plots for toy and furniture park in Gr Noida

LUCKNOW The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has extended an invitation to entrepreneurs for establishing a toy and furniture park in Greater Noida, while also providing plots for ODOP (One District One Product) and MSME (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) units.

YEIDA (Sourced)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To foster the growth of MSME units, YEIDA is encouraging entrepreneurs to set up industrial facilities encompassing 240 different categories, which include 24 varieties of handicrafts, toy manufacturing, and nine ODOP manufacturing units.

Under this initiative, YEIDA is now accepting applications for plots with dimensions of up to 4000 square meters, exclusively designated for the establishment of non-polluting industrial facilities in Sectors 28, 29, 32, and 33, as per YEIDA’s statement released on Saturday.

Interested parties can submit their land acquisition applications until October 27, and the selection of applicants will be determined through a lucky draw scheduled for November 17.

Due to its proximity to Jewar Airport, International Film City, Yamuna Expressway, and Buddha Circuit, those who establish industrial units on these plots will enjoy enhanced connectivity benefits.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to set up industrial units across 240 different categories, encompassing items such as incense sticks, X-ray machines, and textiles.

Furthermore, successful applicants will be able to create 24 varieties of handicraft production units, including Chikankari and bamboo products.

Similarly, those allocated land in the ODOP category will have the option to establish units within nine categories, which include Zaridoji of Bareilly, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, and Kasganj, Chikankari of Lucknow, silk sarees of Varanasi, and carpets of Mirzapur.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!