Yogi in Varanasi, Ghazipur: Inspects flood-hit Kashi areas, interacts with affected people

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inspected flood-affected areas here in Varanasi, interacted with the people, distributed food and ration kits and assured all possible help to the flood victims.

Assi Ghat was the first place visited, where the CM, who was accompanied by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team, inspected the Ghat and the adjoining areas by NDRF’s rescue boat. NDRF commandant Manoj Kumar told the CM about the ongoing rescue operations in the Ganga and the Varuna rivers and accompanied him to the flood-affected areas.

Samne Ghat, Nagwa and other areas were also inspected following which the CM inspected the flood relief camp in Goenka Sanskrit Vidyalaya, Bhadeni, where he not only distributed edibles, ration kits and other food items but also interacted with the people and distributed sweets and other goodies to the children.

Later, the CM left for Kashi Vishwanath Temple to seek blessings of the almighty. Besides, he also interacted with aged people, residing in the newly built Moksha Bhawan in Kashi Vishwanath Dham.

On Wednesday, after remaining steady for almost 20 hours, the water level in the Ganga showed a falling trend, with the water level dipping to 71.08 meters. However, it continues to flow above the warning level of 70.262 meters. The danger mark is 71.262 meters. In Varanasi, the flood has affected more than 12,000 people and has engulfed over 200 hectares of land so far.

Earlier, the CM inspected flood-hit areas of Ghazipur too and pressed into service 288 boats, 31 divers, 178 Apada Mitras, companies of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) to help displaced people in Ghazipur. He also announced free distribution of seeds for drought-affected farmers.

“We assure that this double engine government is there with you in times of need. And to ensure this, I am here on a visit to Ghazipur. Prior to visiting this flood relief camp, I inspected all the villages and areas that are affected by the flood,” said Adityanath, while addressing mediapersons during his visit to Ghazipur on Wednesday.

The chief minister said that it’s a known fact that UP has received too little rainfall this year. “And the present situation of flood is due to the release of excess water from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh (MP). So far, around 26 lakh cusecs of water has been released from Rajasthan and 4 lakh cusecs of water from MP, following which the water level in the tributaries Chambal and Betwa rose, which further pushed up the water level in rivers like the Ganga and the Yamuna, resulting in floods in UP,” the CM said.

While sharing data on flood-affected families, he said that in UP, more than 1,100 villages got affected due to floods. Of these, in Ghazipur alone, around 33 villages got affected and around 7,000 families and 5,000 cattle were affected.

“I have directed the district administration to distribute proper ration kits and to carry out relief work on a war-footing in the entire district. I have also asked for distribution of fodder for the cattle affected due to the floods,” the CM said.

He said that floods were a double whammy for farmers of UP who were already reeling under the water crisis due to minimal or no rainfall in the state. “I have directed the horticulture and agriculture department to ensure free distribution of seeds of vegetables to the drought-affected farmers to help them overcome losses,” he added.

He said that UP ministers have inspected flood-affected districts like Etawah, Auraiya, Hamirpur, Jalaun and Prayagraj so far, after which he himself is on a visit to Ghazipur, Varanasi and Chandauli. “We have also directed distribution of anti-rabies and anti-venom vaccines in all flood-affected districts,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON