Youth found injured near girlfriend’s house dies

A youth who was found injured near the house of his girlfriend on Saturday evening, died while undergoing treatment on Sunday morning. The youth’s kin have alleged foul play behind his death and accused the brothers and father of the girl of thrashing him. Further action will be taken in this connection after receiving the postmortem report, police said. (Pic for representation)

The deceased Vivek Yadav, 30, of Rajapur Devapatti village under Raniganj police station of Pratapgarh, was having in an affair with a girl of the neighbouring Saraikhetrai village. He often used to go to meet her.

Vivek’s kin informed police that he had gone to meet the girl again on Saturday evening. However, a few hours later he was found seriously injured on the road near Saraikhetrai village.

Vivek’s kin admitted him to a hospital where he died while undergoing treatment on Sunday.

Vivek’s mother Geeta Devi claimed that before his death, Vivek informed his family that he was assaulted by father and brothers of the girl. They dumped him on the road after he was seriously injured during the attack.

SHO Sarvesh Singh said the body of the youth has been sent for autopsy. Further action will be taken once the exact cause of death is ascertained, he added.

