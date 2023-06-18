Home / Cities / Others / Youth found injured near girlfriend’s house dies

Youth found injured near girlfriend’s house dies

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Jun 18, 2023 07:27 PM IST

A youth who was found injured near the house of his girlfriend on Saturday evening, died while undergoing treatment on Sunday morning. The youth’s kin have alleged foul play behind his death and accused the brothers and father of the girl of thrashing him.

A youth who was found injured near the house of his girlfriend on Saturday evening, died while undergoing treatment on Sunday morning. The youth’s kin have alleged foul play behind his death and accused the brothers and father of the girl of thrashing him. Further action will be taken in this connection after receiving the postmortem report, police said.

(Pic for representation)
(Pic for representation)

The deceased Vivek Yadav, 30, of Rajapur Devapatti village under Raniganj police station of Pratapgarh, was having in an affair with a girl of the neighbouring Saraikhetrai village. He often used to go to meet her.

Vivek’s kin informed police that he had gone to meet the girl again on Saturday evening. However, a few hours later he was found seriously injured on the road near Saraikhetrai village.

Vivek’s kin admitted him to a hospital where he died while undergoing treatment on Sunday.

Vivek’s mother Geeta Devi claimed that before his death, Vivek informed his family that he was assaulted by father and brothers of the girl. They dumped him on the road after he was seriously injured during the attack.

SHO Sarvesh Singh said the body of the youth has been sent for autopsy. Further action will be taken once the exact cause of death is ascertained, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
death
death
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out