Youth from Odisha dies in Qatar amid tensions; family seeks help to bring body home

Anxious and grieving, the family of a migrant worker from Ganjam district is awaiting the return of his body from Qatar as tensions escalate in the Gulf following the ongoing hostilities involving Iran, the United States and Israel. Relatives said Khuntia had spoken to them over the phone last week and spoke about the tense situation in Qatar. (Representative file photo)

Kuna Khuntia, a resident of Naikanipalli village in Ganjam had gone to Qatar around four months ago in search of employment and was working as a labourer with a private company.

Family members said they received information about his death from the company on Saturday. Khuntia had completed his work shift and returned to his room to rest when he passed away. However, the exact cause of death remains unclear.

With the cause of death yet to be ascertained, relatives say their immediate concern is to bring back his mortal remains so that his last rites can be performed in his native village.

“We only want his body to be brought back so that we can perform his last rites. We have appealed to the district administration to help us get his body back as soon as possible,” said Khuntia’s mother.

The news of his death has cast a pall of gloom over Naikanipalli village, with friends, neighbours and relatives at his house to console the bereaved family.