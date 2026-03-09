Putin announces ‘unwavering’ support for Iran, congratulates Mojtaba on appointment as new leader

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday confirmed Russia's ‘unwavering’ support to Iran in the ongoing conflict with the United States and Iran. Putin said that Russia would continue to stand by Tehran, saying he wished to "confirm unwavering support for Tehran and solidarity with our Iranian friends." (Reuters)

Putin also congratulated Mojtaba Khamenei on his appointment as Iran's new leader even as Israel has warned of ‘pursuing’ Khameini's successor.

Congratulating Mojtoba Khamenei, Putin said he was confident Khamenei would continue his father's work "with honour" and unite the Iranian people “in the face of severe trials.”

"At a time when Iran is confronting armed aggression, your tenure in this high position will undoubtedly require great courage and dedication," the Russian leader said.

Earlier, in a phone call late on Friday with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Putin expressed his deep condolences over the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, members of Khamenei's family, Iranian political and military leaders and “numerous civilians”

Putin had also reaffirmed Russia's stance to stop the hostilities, and the rejection of force as a method to solve any issues surrounding Iran," the Kremlin reportedly said. Kremlin also said that Masoud Pezeshkian expressed gratitude for Russia's solidarity with the Iranian people as they defend their sovereignty and the independence of their country.

Iran named Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, a son of the country's late supreme leader, the Islamic Republic’s next ruler on Monday. Born in 1969, in the holy city of Mashhad in eastern Iran, Mojtaba Khamenei is one of six children of the late Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.