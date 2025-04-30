Youth killed with stump in cricket match brawl in Pratapgarh

A 22-year-old youth was killed in a dispute during a cricket match in Pure Dalpat Shah village under Aspur Devsara police station in Pratapgarh district on Wednesday. Police have registered a case of murder against the two accused on the complaint of the victim’s brother and have arrested the duo. For representation only

The victim, Inderjeet alias Lahuri, son of a Kotedar, Ramcharitra of Pure Dalpat Shah village under Aspur Devsara police station area of Pratapgarh, had gone to play cricket in the village field on Tuesday evening. During the match, he had a dispute with the accused--Atul Saroj and Shani Saroj of the same village. Both youths beat him with a stump, seriously injuring him.

On receiving information, the family took Inderjeet to the medical college, where doctors, assessing his condition to be serious, referred him to Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital (SRNH), Prayagraj. However, he died on the way at around 12 midnight.

Upon receiving the information, SHO of Aspur Devsara police station Dhirendra Singh Thakur, CO Manoj Raghuvanshi, and ASP (East) Durgesh Singh reached the spot and gathered details about the incident. A forensic team also reached the site and collected evidence.

Police have registered a murder case on the complaint of the deceased’s elder brother, Surjeet Verma.

SHO Dhirendra Singh Thakur said that while playing cricket, the two youths killed him using a stump. Both have been arrested and will be sent to jail.