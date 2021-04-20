Home / Cities / Others / ZP employees donate one day’s pay to raise 1.97 crore for Covid fight
PUNE Employees of the Zilla Parishad in Pune have contributed one day’s salary to raise ₹1
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 07:41 PM IST
PUNE Employees of the Zilla Parishad in Pune have contributed one day’s salary to raise 1.97 crore to help improve health services in rural areas of the district, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, said Pune Zilla Parishad CEO Ayush Prasad.

The money will be given as an incentive to doctors serving Covid-19 patients, in addition to their salaries, Prasad said.

“The employees of Pune Zilla Parishad have contributed one day’s salary to raise 1.97 crore. These are mostly those who are frontline workers,” said Prasad.

According to Prasad, the Zilla Parishad has also published advertisements in newspapers in various states for hiring 130 doctors.

“We aim to have the best doctors with us in the fight against Covid-19 and save the lives of people living in rural areas of Pune,” he said.

