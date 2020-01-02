7 dead, several injured as bus plunges into gorge in Jammu’s Rajouri

india

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 15:51 IST

At least seven passengers have been dead with several others injured after a bus skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near Siot in Jammu’s Rajouri district on Thursday.

“Over seven passengers are dead and 20 to 25 persons are injured in the mishap at Lamberi near Siot in Rajouri district,” confirmed a police officer at the Rajouri police control room.

It’s a remote area, around 160 km from Jammu. Exact details of the dead and injured will be released once rescue operations were over, he added.

“The bus was on its way to Jammu from Surankote in Poonch. The exact cause of the mishap is being investigated, but as of now it appears to be a case of negligence,” he added.