Panchkula records 3rd Covid fatality, 10 new cases

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 19:57 IST

Death toll due to Covid-19 rose to three in Panchkula, though the district got some respite from the recent spike in infections, with just 10 new cases being reported on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as a 46-year-old man from Baloti village in Morni. He was tested positive posthumously.

“He reported with severe respiratory distress and was admitted in the ICU as his condition was critical. The Covid sample was taken, but the patient died on Monday, before the report was received. His report came positive on Tuesday,” said Dr Jasjeet Kaur, civil surgeon, Panchkula.

Meanwhile, eight men and two women have tested positive for the disease, taking the total to 723. The cases are spread across Sectors 6, 12, 24 and 25 in the city besides Pinjore, Natwal and Marranwala. As many as 377 cases remain active, as 343 people have been cured so far.

Mohali count inches towards 1,000

With 30 fresh cases, Mohali’s Covid-19 count inched towards 1,000 on Tuesday.

Now, 989 people have been infected with the virus in the district, of whom 393 are still hospitalised.

Dera Bassi subdivision accounts for over 50% (16) of the fresh cases, while nine are from Mohali and five from Kharar subdivision.

Dr Manjit Singh, civil surgeon, Mohali, said: “Most patients are asymptomatic and have been admitted to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur.”

Meanwhile, with 26 more patients being discharged on Tuesday, the number of those cured has reached 579. As many as 17 have succumbed so far.