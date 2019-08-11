Panvel civic body gets permission for property card survey

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 01:09 IST

The residents of villages under Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will soon get property cards.

The property card will provide the owners documentary record of their properties.

The civic body had sent a proposal to settlement commissioner and director of land records, seeking permission to conduct a survey. The civic body has got the order from the commissioner and survey will begin soon.

The civic body will record moveable and immoveable properties in the PCMC villages.

Land survey of Navde, Pendhar, Tondre, Kharghar, Taloja Pachnand and Owe villages had been conducted earlier. In Kalundare, the inquiry and confirmation work is pending.

Land survey of the remaining 29 villages is remaining.

Municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh said, “The villages included in PCMC should benefit from their inclusion in the civic body. The property card will not only give them documentary proof of their properties, but also increase the property prices.”

Deshmukh added that the civic body has approved Rs1.9 crore for the survey.

He said, “The survey work will be given to a private agency and will be completed in around three years.”

Ganesh Bhagat, 52, a resident of Owe village, said, “There is usually a lot of confusion over ownership of properties including our homes and land. The property card will confirm the property details and ownership. This will strengthen our business dealings.”

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 01:09 IST