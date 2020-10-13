Patiala man killed in hit-and-run at Zirakpur

cities

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 00:28 IST

A 30-year-old man from Patiala was killed when an unidentified vehicle rammed into his Honda Activa on Chandigarh-Ambala highway in Zirakpur on Monday morning.

The victim was identified as Harpal Singh, who was rushed to a Dera Bassi hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

As per the police, Harpal was on his way to Chandigarh from Patiala when the accident took place around 6am. He was not wearing a helmet, the police said.

Cops are scanning the footage of surveillance cameras installed near the accident spot to get clues about the accused driver, who fled the scene.

An FIR has been registered against the driver.