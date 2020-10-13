e-paper
Patiala man killed in hit-and-run at Zirakpur

He was on his way to Chandigarh when an unidentified vehicle rammed into his Honda Activa on the highway

cities Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 00:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A 30-year-old man from Patiala was killed when an unidentified vehicle rammed into his Honda Activa on Chandigarh-Ambala highway in Zirakpur on Monday morning.

The victim was identified as Harpal Singh, who was rushed to a Dera Bassi hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

As per the police, Harpal was on his way to Chandigarh from Patiala when the accident took place around 6am. He was not wearing a helmet, the police said.

Cops are scanning the footage of surveillance cameras installed near the accident spot to get clues about the accused driver, who fled the scene.

An FIR has been registered against the driver.

