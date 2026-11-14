Patna, Bihar Police identified 1.09 lakh mule accounts across all 38 districts of the state, with Patna accounting for the highest number of such accounts, according to a report.

1.09 lakh mule accounts identified across Bihar; Patna tops list

A mule account is a legitimate bank account used by criminals to receive, hide, and launder illegally obtained money.

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The 1.09 lakh mule accounts were identified under the state police's Cyber Prahar 5.0 campaign, which aimed at targeting the network of such bank accounts.

Patna district recorded 14,644 mule accounts, followed by Gaya Ji , East Champaran , Muzaffarpur , Bhagalpur and Nalanda , according to data covering September and October 2026, provided by the Bihar police.

West Champaran , Siwan , Rohtas , Bhojpur and Purnea were among the other districts reporting a significant number of such accounts.

At the lower end, Sheohar recorded 427 mule accounts, the lowest in the state, followed by Sheikhpura , Lakhisarai , Kaimur and Khagaria .

The police report also flagged 7,728 accounts that had figured in two or more complaints registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal . Patna again topped this category with 1,111 such accounts, followed by Gaya Ji , Nalanda , Bhagalpur and East Champaran .

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{{^usCountry}} The disputed fraud amount associated with the cases across Bihar stood at ₹72.53 crore, with Patna accounting for the largest share at around ₹13.81 crore, followed by Siwan , Bhagalpur and Muzaffarpur . {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The disputed fraud amount associated with the cases across Bihar stood at ₹72.53 crore, with Patna accounting for the largest share at around ₹13.81 crore, followed by Siwan , Bhagalpur and Muzaffarpur . {{/usCountry}}

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Separately, NCRP data for the two months showed that Bihar recorded 47,659 cybercrime complaints involving fraudulent transactions of ₹121.26 crore. Of this, ₹36.94 crore was put on hold, while ₹8.04 crore was refunded to victims.

The state also registered 876 FIRs and arrested 159 people in connection with other cybercrime and social media-related complaints during the period, the report said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.