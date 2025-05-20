12 IAS, 6 IPS and 36 BAS officers transferred in poll-bound Bihar

The general administration department (GAD) on Wednesday reshuffled 12 IAS officers and 36 Bihar administrative service (BAS) officers holding the posts of senior ADM, DCLR, subdivisional officer (SDO), DDC and Municipal Commissioner. The DDCs also hold the post of district board CEO in their respective districts. Besides, six IPS officers have also been transferred. 12 IAS, 6 IPS and 36 BAS officers relocated in poll-bound Bihar

The transfer of one of the IPS officers, Rajiv Ranjan-1, has raised many eyebrows in the bureaucracy. Contrary to the established conventions, Ranjan has been transferred thrice in the last three months.

Among the 12 IAS officers, nine of them hold the posts of SDOs in various districts, and now they have been made DDCs and Municipal Commissioners. Dr Preeti, a 2019 batch IAS officer and DDC Bhagalpur, has been transferred to DDC-cum-CEO district board, Jehanabad. DDC-cum-CEO District Board, Bhojpur has been shifted to the Health Department as Joint Secretary. OSD of theHealth Department, Gunjan Singh, has been made DDC-cum-CEO district board of Bhojpur. Barh SDO Subham Kumar has been made the Bhagalpur Municipal Commissioner. Raxaul SDO, Shiwani Dixit, has been made the Municipal Commissioner, Munger. Similarly, Chhapra Sadar SDO Laxman Tiwari has been shifted to Bettiah as Municipal Commissioner.

Forbesganj SDO Shailja Pandey has been made the DDC-cum-CEO district board of Samastipur. Dehri SDO Surya Pratap Singh has been transferred to Kaimur as DDC-cum-CEO district board. Hilsa SDO Praveen Kumar has been made new DDC-cum-CEO of district board of Begusarai.

Rosera SDO Akash Choudhary has been made the DDC-cum-CEO of district board of Buxar. Sherghati SDO Sara Ashraf has been transferred to Supaul as DDC-cum-CEO of district board. Similarly, Bikramganj SDO Anil Basak has been made the DDC-cum-CEO district board of Madhepura.

According to notification issued by the GAD, all 36 BAS officers has been assigned to join as SDOs in separate sub-divisions of Bihar ahead of assembly election which is expectedly scheduled in the months of October and November this year.

Meanwhile, Bihar home department transferred and posted six IPS officers on Tuesday. According to the transfers effected by Tuesday, EoU SP Rajiv Ranjan-1 made new SP of the crime record bureau (SCRB). Earlier on March 9, Rajiv Ranjan, when he was posted as Commandant of Bihar Home Guard, he was made SP (Law and Order) in Patna while on April 23, he was shifted to EoU as SP.

SP SCRB Pankaj Kumar has replaced Ranjan in EOU. Rakesh Kumar Sinha, SP Lokayukt office, has been shifted to vigilance investigation bureau in the same capacity. BMP Commandant Anant Kumar Rai has been shifted to Traffic division as AIG. Special Security Group (SSG) commandant Rajesh Kumar will now replace Anant Rai in BMP in the same capacity. Manish Kumar Sinha, SP (Security) will replace Rajesh as SSG commandant and also holding the charge of SP (security).