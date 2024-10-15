Menu Explore
2 killed in clash between 2 groups during idol immersion in Bihar’s Sitamarhi

ByAvinash Kumar
Oct 15, 2024 04:19 PM IST

Sitamarhi SP Manoj Tiwary said that situation is under control and additional forces have been deployed as a precautionary measure

Two persons were killed while ten others sustained injuries after two groups clashed during idol immersion at Dhenga village in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district on Monday night, police said.

The reason behind the incident is said to be old enmity between two groups. (Representative file photo)
The reason behind the incident is said to be old enmity between two groups. (Representative file photo)

20 people have been detained and they are being questioned, Suppi police officials said. Both the deceased people were identified, and the injured people are undergoing treatment in Sitamarhi Sadar hospital where one of them is in a critical condition.

According to Sitamarhi SP Manoj Tiwari, “The incident took place at Dhenga village when people of two groups engaged in a fight over an old dispute. Both the men went to the spot to settle the matter but received grievous injuries and died in the hospital.”

Also Read: Communal tension, clashes after one killed in Bahraich

According to people aware of the matter, there was a clash between the two groups during the immersion ceremony of goddess Durga, adding that the reason behind the incident stems from an old fed between the two groups.

In another violence-related incident stemming from the Sitarmarhi episode, another FIR was registered against 74 named and 150 unidentified people.

Belsand SHO Navlesh Azad told HT that 11 people were arrested and sent to judicial custody.

Sitamarhi SP Manoj Tiwary said that the situation is under control and additional forces have been deployed as a precautionary measure both Suppi and Belsand police station areas.

