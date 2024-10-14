Shops and vehicles torched, tension mounts in Bahraich after youth shot dead during idol procession

BAHRAICH Tension escalated in Bahraich after a fresh round of arson on Monday, a day after a 22-year-old youth was killed in communal violence during a Durga idol immersion procession. Outraged over the death, locals set ablaze shops and vehicles near the RTO office while police resorted to tear gas and lathi charge to disperse the agitators. Internet services remained suspended and schools were shut as a precautionary measure with additional security forces being deployed to maintain peace, said officials. Bikes burnt following Sunday night violence during Durga idol immersion in Bahraich. (PTI Photo)

Around 30 people were taken into custody in connection with the incident that took place in Maharajganj market area of Mahsi tehsil in Bahraich and a named FIR was lodged against one Salman from whose house the gunshot was allegedly fired during the procession, said Vrinda Shukla, superintendent of police. A hunt was launched for the main accused.

On the instructions of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, additional forces were deployed to maintain peace and order in the district. Five PAC commandants, two additional SPs, four deputy SPs, six companies of PAC and a company of RAF from Gorakhpur were sent to Bahraich. ADG (law and order) Amitabh Yash and additional principal secretary (home) Deepak Kumar were also monitoring the situation in Bahraich, said police authorities.

A clash had erupted in Mahsi Mahrajganj market over loud music during the procession on Sunday as a few people objected to it. Over half a dozen people were injured in stone pelting. A bullet hit one Ram Gopal Mishra, 22, who was walking in the procession. The man, a resident of Rehua Mansoor village, was taken to a hospital but succumbed to injury during treatment. Tension escalated after his death and the processions were halted.

On Monday morning, tension gripped the district again after Mishra’s body was brought to Rehuwa Mansoor village. Thousands of people started a protest against the accused and locals started marching towards Mahsi Tehsil along with Mishra’s body demanding immediate action against the miscreants.

Another man, Satywan Mishra, 45, a resident of Sipahiya Puli had died during the clash, said unconfirmed sources.

As per the directions of the chief minister, all senior officials, including ADG (law and order), home secretary and ACS (home), were camping in the village and trying to maintain peace in the area.

District magistrate Monica Rani said the post-mortem of the deceased’s body had been completed, and the body was sent to his native village, Rehuwa Mansoor.

“The immersion of all idols was completed by 5am on Monday without any further incident,” said Rani.

The SP said stern action would be taken against miscreants who tried to disrupt peace

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said those who vitiated the atmosphere in Bahraich won’t be spared. As per a statement issued by his office, Adityanath asked officers to identify the culprits and take toughest action against them.

It all started after a man was shot dead during an idol procession in Mahsi Maharajganj market area on Sunday night. A dispute arose over loud music when an idol procession of Rehuwa Mansoor village reached Mahsi Mahrajganj Market. People of the minority community started pelting others with stones which led to tension. Several people sustained injures while one Ram Gopal Mishra, 22, a resident of Rehuwa Mansoor village sustained bullet injuries during the brawl. He was rushed to the Bahraich medical college but succumbed to his injuries.

The news of Mishra’s death sparked an outrage among locals who vandalized vehicles and set four houses on fire in the area.

Kin perform last rites after assurance from CM

The family of Ram Gopal Mishra, 22, who was shot dead during the Maharajganj market violence in Bahraich on Sunday evening, agreed to perform his last rites after discussions with chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Following talks facilitated by BJP MLA Sureshwar Singh, the family was assured of compensation and strict action against the perpetrators.

Ram Gopal’s elder brother, Hari Milan Mishra, performed the last rites at the village cremation ground at 2pm amid tight security. The body was brought back to the village at 12:30pm. The deceased, who had got married just six months ago, leaves behind a grieving family, including an elderly father.