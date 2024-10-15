Communal tension, clashes after one killed in Bahraich

Violence and arson rocked Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, a day after a 22-year-old man was shot dead and four people injured during Durga Puja idol immersion, amid allegations that the clashes were stoked by inflammatory songs during the procession in Muslim-dominated areas, stone-pelting from the houses in the locality, and a bid to take down a green flag. A police van on a street in Bahraich after violence broke out in the town during a religious procession. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

Irate mobs torched vehicles and shops, and blocked roads demanding justice for Gopal Mishra, who was killed on Sunday evening when gunshots fired during an idol immersion rally. The violence also sparked a political row, with the Samajwadi Party (SP) accusing the state government of losing its grip on law and order.

Police detained 30 people, including the main accused Salman (who goes by one name) and booked ten.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will meet the victim’s family in Lucknow on Tuesday, BJP MLA Sureshwar Singh said.

Hardi SHO SK Verma and Mahsi out post in-charge Shiv Kumar were suspended in the aftermath of the violence.

“In Mahasi’s Maharajganj area, a procession was passing by a masjid through a Muslim area. The groups argued on some issues. A person from the Hindu community died after bullets were fired on him and thereafter a tense situation arose,” said superintendent of police (SP) of Bahraich, Vrinda Shukla.

“The situation is being brought under control and anti-social elements are being chased away,” she added.

The government called for calm. “All culprits would be given strict punishment and victims would get complete justice,” said deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

But the Opposition blamed the authorities. “When the procession was being taken out, the administration should have ensured ample security arrangements on the route. Also, it should have been checked what was being played (on loudspeakers). Was it insulting anyone? The entire responsibility was of the administration and its failure led to the violence,” said SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

The violence began around 4pm on Sunday, when an idol visarjan procession of a 22-year-old puja reached the Muslim-dominated area of Maharajganj, roughly 130km from Lucknow.

Mohammad Afzal, the husband of Maharajganj village head Afroz (who goes by one name),said that a dispute broke out over loud and communally offensive pop songs being played by the procession triggered a dispute; one person allegedly climbed on to the roof of a building to take down a green flag and hoist a saffron one, he added. Videos purportedly capturing the incidents went viral on social media.

“The Muslim side objected to certain songs being played in the procession, after which the songs were changed. However, some people climbed the house of a village resident, Abdul Hameed, and removed the green flag and waved a saffron flag, after which all the ruckus started. I cannot say who opened fire,” Afzal said.

This led to unrest in the area as Muslim members hurled stones at the procession, said people aware of the matter, adding that several rounds of bullets were also fired. One of those bullets hit Gopal Mishra, a resident ofRehuwa Mansoorvillage, who succumbed to his injuries around 5.30pm.

News of his death quickly spread, stoking protests in the area and prompting the authorities to stop idol immersion across the district. Protesters placed Mishra’s body near the main avenue, set fire to four shops and demanded immediate action against the accused. Makkar Tiwari ,40, a resident of Bahorikapur and Saroj Tiwari, 35, a resident of Maharajganj were among those injured in the clashes .

Tensions again flared on Monday morning as the family refused to cremate Mishra, and hundreds of protesters set more buildings and vehicles ablaze, forcing authorities to close schools and suspend internet services. The body was finally cremated around 2pm after intervention from top officials and the local lawmaker.

“At various places, Visarjan was stopped, which some mischievous elements took advantage of and tried to create disturbance. 30 people have been taken into custody in the incident in Maharajganj in which a person was shot and a case has been registered. Search for the main accused who is absconding is underway,” the Bahraich SP said.

District magistrate Monica Rani said the autopsy of the deceased’s body was completed, and the body was sent to his native village, Rehuwa Mansoor. “The immersion of all idols was completed by 5am on Monday without any further incident,” said Rani.

Police filed a first information report against an individual named Salman, from whose house the bullet was apparently fired during the procession, said Shukla. All the other miscreants were being identified though CCTV footage and pictures.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said those who vitiated the atmosphere in Bahraich won’t be spared. A statement issued by his office said Adityanath asked officers to identify the culprits and take toughest action against them. As per his directions, senior officials, including additional director general (law and order), home secretary and ACS (home), were camping in the village and trying to maintain peace in the area.

“Everything was going on as usual. The procession assembled at Maharajganj market as they have been doing all these years. Some local residents objected to the DJ playing songs. They snapped the speaker’s wire and resorted to stone pelting, ” said Pramod Kumar Mishra, former gram pradhan of Mansoor Rasoolpur.

Hari Milan, the brother of the deceased, that a minor dispute snowballed into a brutal clash. “A trifle dispute over DJ led to the brutal murder of my brother. There was no point in police carrying out lathicharge. It was after the cane charge that those in the idol immersion procession fled away giving enough opportunity to culprits to kill my brother,” he said.

BJP lawmaker from Mahsi, Sureshwar Singh, said Mishra got married four months ago. “The family members of the deceased demand that cases should be registered against those responsible, and action should be initiated against them. The SHO and the in-charge of the police outpost should be suspended.”

The communal row also sparked a political controversy.

“Any conspiracy to disturb the peace and harmony of Uttar Pradesh will not be unsuccessful. Those who protect the rioters are once again becoming active, but we have to be cautious and vigilant,” Keshav Prasad Maurya posted on X.

Akhilesh Yadav linked the violence to upcoming bypolls in 10 assembly seats.

“The coming of elections and the worsening of the communal atmosphere is not a coincidence. The public understands everything. Everyone knows whose old strategy is to resort to violence out of fear of defeat. This is the knock of the by-elections. If the government makes real, solid arrangements instead of superficial law and order, everything will be fine, but this will happen only if the government wants it to,” he posted on X.

No seat in Baharaich will go to the bypolls.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called for calm. “The news of violence in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh and the inaction of the administration are extremely sad and unfortunate. I appeal to the chief minister of the state and the state administration to take immediate action, take the public into confidence and stop the violence. Strictest action should be taken against the culprits,” she posted on X.

India Islamic Centre chairman and All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) member Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali urged both Hindu and Muslim communities to restrain from any kind of violence. “Whatever happened is very disheartening and everyone should respect each other’s religious sentiments. We condemn the incident in the strongest words. I would like to appeal to both the communities to maintain peace in the larger interest,” he said.