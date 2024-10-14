Pannun case: Indian inquiry panel to visit US tomorrow to probe ‘foiled assassination plot’

The US State Department on Monday said that an Indian enquiry panel set up to probe Washington DC's allegations of the involvement of an Indian national in a foiled plot to “assassinate” an American national will visit the US capital on Tuesday.



The US national mentioned here is said to be none other than pro-Khalistani extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, designated by the Indian government as a terrorist in 2020. Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun(HT File)

"The Enquiry Committee will be travelling to Washington, D.C. on October 15th, as part of their ongoing investigations to discuss the case, including information they have obtained, and to receive an update from US authorities regarding the US case that is proceeding," PTI quoted the US State Department.



"Additionally, India has informed the United States they are continuing their efforts to investigate other linkages of the former government employee and will determine follow-up steps, as necessary,” said the State Department.

Last November, the US prosecutors charged Nikhil Gupta, an Indian national for an alleged assassination plot to eliminate Pannun in New York.



Gupta was arrested in the Czech Republic in June last year, was extradited to the US on June 14. India has denied the allegations but has constituted an internal investigations team to look into it.



In July this year, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) extended the ban on Pannun's Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) for another five years.



According to the ministry, Pannun's SFJ is known for “anti-national and subversive activities in Punjab, with the intention to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India."



NIA raids across Punjab in case related to Pannun's SFJ



Last month, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at four locations across Punjab in a case related to the promotion of terror-related activities and violence by Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) leader and pro-Khalistani terrorist Gurupatwant Singh Pannun.

NIA teams swooped down at one location in Moga, two locations in Bathinda, and one location in Mohali at premises connected with suspects. The searches led to the seizure of various incriminating materials, including digital devices, which are under examination, ANI reported.



(With PTI inputs)