Friday, Jan 03, 2025
3 boys playing online game on tracks mowed down by train in Bihar

BySandeep Bhaskar
Jan 03, 2025 12:44 PM IST

Locals present during the accident said that the boys were playing PUBG, a popular online game, on the train tracks

BETTIAH: A passenger train ran over three minor boys on Thursday evening while they were allegedly playing an online game on their phone in Bihar’s West Champaran district, police said on Friday.

The three boys were residents of Beldari in Bettiah (File Photo)
A police officer identified the deceased as Furkan Ali (14), Mohammad Habibullah (15), and Mohammad Sadab (14), residents of Beldari in Bettiah.

“Locals present during the accident said that the boys were playing PUBG, a popular online game, on the train tracks when a passenger train (6330341) at railway gate number 188 C near Mansa Tola ran over them,” the officer said.

Also Read: 28-year-old dies in hit-and-run accident near Gurugram

“All three got confused when the train approached. They were hit while trying to escape,” the officer added, quoting a local.

Abhiram Singh, the station house officer (SHO) of Mufassil police station, said the bodies were taken away by their family members.

Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
