9 cops among 24 hurt in Bihar clash between 2 groups in Madhepura district: SP

PATNA: Nine police personnel were among the 24 people injured in a clash between two communities in Bihar’s Madhepura district on Friday, a senior district police officer said on Saturday. Superintendent of Police Madhepura said the violence started over a minor issue. (X/MadhepuraPolice)

Police said the violence, which continued for nearly four hours, erupted after an altercation over a shopkeeper in Udakishunganj sub division insisting that a young man, his customer, pay cash for a sachet of gutka, or chewing tobacco, got out of hand.

Madhepura superintendent of police (SP) Sandeep Singh said the customer received support from some other people and thrashed the shopkeeper.

The shopkeeper fled from the spot to his village and was back with about 25 community members who started attacking anyone who stood in their way. Soon, both sides were throwing stones at each other.

A police team from the Chousa police station rushed to the spot but were vastly outnumbered. The rioters also attacked the police personnel leading to injuries to nine personnel. Police vehicles were also damaged in the attack.

Singh said reinforcements were rushed to the spot and the situation brought under control.

The district SP said 24 people from both communities have been arrested in connection with the violence.

“According to CCTV footage and pictures of the spot, 15 trouble makers have been identified and raids are on to nab them at the earliest. Police were still collecting details about those who instigated people into resorting to violence,” SP said.

The SP said the Chousa police has received six separate complaints against the both parties while police also registered a first information report in connection with road blockade, obstruction and damage to police vehicles, said the SP.

There is heavy police presence in Abhiya Tola and Dabru Tola villages to maintain peace, the SP said, adding that the situation was gradually coming back to normal. A peace meeting was also organised between leaders of the two villagers.

The injured have been admitted to the Chousa community health centre.