Agnipath protest: 3 coaching centres involved, 147 arrests made, says Bihar govt

Agnipath violence: Bihar has witnessed violent protests, with a senior railway official estimating that public property worth 200 crores was destroyed during arson. 50 train coaches and five engines have been completely burnt.
A vehicle set on fire by protestors during the Bihar Bandh that is called to protest against the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme for the Armed Forces, in Patna on Saturday.&nbsp;(ANI)
A vehicle set on fire by protestors during the Bihar Bandh that is called to protest against the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme for the Armed Forces, in Patna on Saturday. (ANI)
Published on Jun 19, 2022 12:15 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

The Bihar government on Sunday pointed to the role of three coaching centres in the violence that took place during protests against the Agnipath recruitment scheme in Masaurhi near Patna, news agency ANI reported. 

“Info gathered from mobile phones of those arrested from Masaurhi yesterday reveals involvement of three coaching centres, FIR registered. 23 FIRs registered, 147 arrests made so far,” Dr Chandrashekhar Singh, district magistrate of Patna, told news agency ANI.

This comes a day after the Bihar Police had said it was probing the role of coaching centres in inciting the violence across the state. Patna DM Chandraskhekhar Singh had said that 46 people out of the 170 booked were arrested for the vandalism at Danapur railway station. The video footage and the WhatsApp messages of some coaching centres have been found from the people who were arrested, the DM had added. 

Bihar continued to witness violence and arson for the fourth day during protests against the Agnipath scheme on Friday. Railway stations were vandalised and scores of vehicles were set on fire. In Patna, protesters stormed Taregna railwat station on the Patna-Gaya rail section, hurled stones and torched 12 vehicles including a police jeep parked outside the station. The protesters also vandalised station premises and torched booking and reservation counters. 

The police had to use tear gas shells and fired in the air to control the mob. An ambulance was attacked by protesters in Danapur and the driver alleged that the patient and attendants inside were also thrashed.

The violence during protests in Bihar led to destruction of property worth 200 crores and left 50 coaches and five engines completely burnt, a senior railway official said. Platforms, computer systems and other technical equipment were also damaged, Prabhat Kumar, divisional manager for the Danapur Rail Division said.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)

Sunday, June 19, 2022
